11/11/2022 -- Very Large M7.3 (M7.6) Earthquake + Tsunami strikes AS WARNED FOR!!!!!!

Two days ago, on November 9, 2022 ... a deep M7.0 struck below the West Pacific--- this prompted me to issue a warning for an extremely large shallower earthquake to strike "next to" the original event.





Today, November 11, 2022 -- two days later -- the expected shallow larger M7.3 - M7.6 earthquake struck about 500 miles East of the original deep event.

Here is the warning video from Nov 9 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GvoVf... -- read the description of this video from Nov 9, to see the other areas warned, such as Okinawa, and South America.





This fulfills the first part of the new forecast on day 2 of the 10-14 day extended watch!

Dutchsinse Merchandise store shown at the end of the video:

https://dutchsinseofficial.creator-sp...





* DISCLAIMER ** All earthquake forecasts by Dutchsinse (Michael Yuri Janitch) are intended for informational purposes only, the theories, ideas, and information shown are presented for educational consideration by interested viewers only. All views expressed solely belong to the video maker, and are not intended for the public to act upon. All warnings, watches, and advisories are intended for viewer consideration only. **





Twitch

https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos