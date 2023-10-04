Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep 3178a - Raising Rates Are Destroying The Green New Deal, [CB] More Dangerous
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3178a - October 3, 2023

Raising Rates Are Destroying The Green New Deal,[CB] More Dangerous Than Standing Armies

The high interest rates are destroying the green new deal, companies are imploding. Electric battery factory is using some energy they need the coal fire plants. New study shows the net zero plan will not work. Credit card losses are on the rise and commercial real estate loses are on the rise. Thomas Jefferson said banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda

