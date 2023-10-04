X22 REPORT Ep 3178a - Raising Rates Are Destroying The Green New Deal, [CB] More Dangerous

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3178a - October 3, 2023
Raising Rates Are Destroying The Green New Deal,[CB] More Dangerous Than Standing Armies
The high interest rates are destroying the green new deal, companies are imploding. Electric battery factory is using some energy they need the coal fire plants. New study shows the net zero plan will not work. Credit card losses are on the rise and commercial real estate loses are on the rise. Thomas Jefferson said banking establishments are more dangerous than standing armies.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.