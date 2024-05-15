Create New Account
Lies, Lies And More Lies....The Conflict In Vietnam.
Vietnam War Truth


This should piss you off.  Lies, lies, and more lies.


The whole conflict in Vietnam was built on lies.


Lives lost, and nations ripped to pieces.


Returning soldiers were met with protest, called baby killers, and had bags of faeces thrown at them.


All for what?!


From: https://T.me/FreedomForceBattalion


