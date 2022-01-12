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PRAY WITH ALL HONESTY AND SINCERITY.....PRAYING SECRETLY KEEPS IT THAT WAY!
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22 views • January 12, 2022
“And when you pray, you shall not be like the hypocrites. For they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the corners of the streets, that they may be seen by men. Assuredly, I say to you, they have their reward.
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