© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How the CDC will “prove” COVID-19 vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission PART 2
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • June 13, 2021
Detailing the additional measures the CDC is taking to fake-prove efficacy of the COVID injection.
Part 1:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QxvqlJkbfKTQ/
Clip taken from “Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 10: The Blueprint”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dYOptu6HZ3TI/
Sources:
COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough case investigation
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/Information-for-laboratories-COVID-vaccine-breakthrough-case-investigation.pdf
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not) in the room
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 5
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NVE6eNrKBXxK/
Association of State-Issued Mask Mandates and Allowing On-Premises Restaurant Dining with County-Level COVID-19 Case and Death Growth Rates — United States, March 1–December 31, 2020
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7010e3.htm
Part 1:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QxvqlJkbfKTQ/
Clip taken from “Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 10: The Blueprint”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dYOptu6HZ3TI/
Sources:
COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough case investigation
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/downloads/Information-for-laboratories-COVID-vaccine-breakthrough-case-investigation.pdf
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not) in the room
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
Do Not Do Your Own Research! Part 5
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NVE6eNrKBXxK/
Association of State-Issued Mask Mandates and Allowing On-Premises Restaurant Dining with County-Level COVID-19 Case and Death Growth Rates — United States, March 1–December 31, 2020
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7010e3.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.