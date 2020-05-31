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Matthew Hurtado: New DNA Evolve Enhances your Psychic Ability! June 14, 2016
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13 views • May 31, 2020
Alexandra Meadors and Matthew Hurtado discuss a major breakthrough and victory of the Light! They briefly highlight the latest updates in all of the Holistic Doctors who have been targeted and the 70 murdered as well as the Nagalase Conspiracy! If you are not familiar with the microbiologists and 33 Holistic Doctors who have been murdered since 2015, please see the following links for your reference:
http://www.davidwolfe.com/breaking-29-holistic-doctorspractitioners-found-poisoned-some-nearly-dead-another-attack-on-alternative-medicine/
http://www.aircrap.org/2016/02/28/33-murdered-holistic-doctors-update/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2015/is-the-u-s-medical-mafia-murdering-alternative-health-doctors-who-have-real-cures-not-approved-by-the-fda/
http://www.rense.com/general62/list.htm
http://www.davidwolfe.com/breaking-29-holistic-doctorspractitioners-found-poisoned-some-nearly-dead-another-attack-on-alternative-medicine/
http://www.aircrap.org/2016/02/28/33-murdered-holistic-doctors-update/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2015/is-the-u-s-medical-mafia-murdering-alternative-health-doctors-who-have-real-cures-not-approved-by-the-fda/
http://www.rense.com/general62/list.htm
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