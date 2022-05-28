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Tommy Robinson: Systematic Pedophilia in Telford England! [07.05.2022]
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11 views • May 28, 2022
Tommy Robinson Telford demonstration to end child exploitation!
#TheRapeOfBritain #RapeJihad #UrbanScoop
The documentary exposes the names and faces of those allegedly involved with gangs and the scourge of “on-street grooming” both in the U.K. and abroad.
http://www.telford.gov.uk/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telford
Tommy Robinson LIVE on GETTR from his Telford demonstration to end child exploitation starting at 7:00 AM EST/12:00 PM BST, before showing his new documentary "Rape of Britain" starting at 3:00 PM EST/8:00 PM BST!
Please support us, together let's stop child sexual exploitation
https://urbanscoop.news/supportus/
A livestream of todays event in Telford exposing more crimes of child rape and abuse in the epicentre of the UK's grooming epidemic.
TommyRobinson1
@TommyRobinson1
57847 views | 2022-05-07
https://gettr.com/streaming/p18r7hgf339
https://gettr.com/user/tommyrobinson1
#TheRapeOfBritain #RapeJihad #UrbanScoop
The documentary exposes the names and faces of those allegedly involved with gangs and the scourge of “on-street grooming” both in the U.K. and abroad.
http://www.telford.gov.uk/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Telford
Tommy Robinson LIVE on GETTR from his Telford demonstration to end child exploitation starting at 7:00 AM EST/12:00 PM BST, before showing his new documentary "Rape of Britain" starting at 3:00 PM EST/8:00 PM BST!
Please support us, together let's stop child sexual exploitation
https://urbanscoop.news/supportus/
A livestream of todays event in Telford exposing more crimes of child rape and abuse in the epicentre of the UK's grooming epidemic.
TommyRobinson1
@TommyRobinson1
57847 views | 2022-05-07
https://gettr.com/streaming/p18r7hgf339
https://gettr.com/user/tommyrobinson1
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