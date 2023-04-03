Biden: There will be Another Pandemic

Biden slipped up and just said the part that he wasn’t supposed to say out loud. They’re planning to do it again.
"We need more money to plan for the 2nd pandemic.
There's going to be another pandemic. We have to think ahead."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.