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Trump Jr.: Biden's not a moderate, he's 'asinine' | CPAC
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560 views • February 28, 2021
ORLANDO: Donald Trump Jr. addresses the audience at CPAC 2021 about President Joe Biden's policies and what he, his father the former president and the GOP will aim to counter-balance those laws and plans in 2022 and 2024. - via Newsmax TV's live coverage
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