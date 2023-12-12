Create New Account
Prophetic Message for the Bride
His Kingdom Prophecy
Prophetic Message for The Bride:

How to Get Prepared for Jesus' Return!

Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-message-for-the-bride/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "On December 1, 2023, while spending time with The LORD, I heard: “Prepare The Bride!”

Then I heard in my spirit, The LORD starting to tell me how we are to get PREPARED for HIS soon return…. and I received a list of ways."

Keywords
jesusbrideholinesswise virginslaterrain333elzabeth marie

