Why You Should Never TAKE MMS & LUGOLS IODINE on the Same Day!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For MMS + Activator: http://www.sacredpurity.com/mms.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


WHAT IS MMS? (MIRACLE MINERAL SOLUTION) - https://bit.ly/3XtqGe2

The MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/PKnV

The MMS Health Recovery Plan (Program) - https://bit.ly/3UkQYhF

How To Perfectly Activate MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution) - https://bitly.ws/W8LW


Why You Should Try Mega Dosing Lugols Iodine! - http://bitly.ws/J7wD

Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC

The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Why You NEED to Take MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) Hourly!


MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a potent detoxifying and healing oxidizing substance. Lugols Iodine is an iodine mineral-based supplement with anti canc3r, toxic heavy metal, toxic halide detox effects, and many other benefits.


These are two things that I am a huge advocate and teacher of, and I have made many videos on both of these in the past. Due to this, many people ask me frequently if they can take these on the same day or not.


I have created this video to educate you on why you should never take these on the same day; if you need help understanding why, watch this video from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

