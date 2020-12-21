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APHA & TLRY Merge, Creating Cannabis' BIGGEST Company
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10 views • December 21, 2020
Tilray and Aphria agreed to combine their operations, forming the largest company in the cannabis industry. The all-stock deal will create an entity with an equity value of about $3.8B USD.
Despite Tilray's stock price getting a 25% bump on the news, $TLRY is trading roughly 96% lower than its highs from early 2018.
The deal is being characterized as a “reverse acquisition of Tilray” and Aphria will pay a 23% premium for Tilray. The new company is going to keep Tilray's name and stock ticker. Aphria shareholders will own 62% of Tilray stock.
TLRY and APHA's combined entity has C$874 million in trailing twelve month sales. But most importantly, the deal is likely a harbinger of things to come in the cannabis sector.
Show Notes:
Cannabis review site Weedmaps agrees $1.5 billion deal to go public
https://www.reuters.com/article/weedmaps-m-a-silver-spike-acq/cannabis-review-site-weedmaps-agrees-1-5-billion-deal-to-go-public-idUSKBN28K1FY
U.S. cannabis firm Verano to go public with US$2.8B valuation
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/u-s-cannabis-firm-verano-to-go-public-with-us-2-8b-valuation
Aphria, Tilray Combine to Create Biggest Cannabis CompanyRead more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/aphria-tilray-announce-deal-to-create-biggest-cannabis-company
https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/aphria-tilray-announce-deal-to-create-biggest-cannabis-company
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 606 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Despite Tilray's stock price getting a 25% bump on the news, $TLRY is trading roughly 96% lower than its highs from early 2018.
The deal is being characterized as a “reverse acquisition of Tilray” and Aphria will pay a 23% premium for Tilray. The new company is going to keep Tilray's name and stock ticker. Aphria shareholders will own 62% of Tilray stock.
TLRY and APHA's combined entity has C$874 million in trailing twelve month sales. But most importantly, the deal is likely a harbinger of things to come in the cannabis sector.
Show Notes:
Cannabis review site Weedmaps agrees $1.5 billion deal to go public
https://www.reuters.com/article/weedmaps-m-a-silver-spike-acq/cannabis-review-site-weedmaps-agrees-1-5-billion-deal-to-go-public-idUSKBN28K1FY
U.S. cannabis firm Verano to go public with US$2.8B valuation
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/u-s-cannabis-firm-verano-to-go-public-with-us-2-8b-valuation
Aphria, Tilray Combine to Create Biggest Cannabis CompanyRead more at: https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/aphria-tilray-announce-deal-to-create-biggest-cannabis-company
https://www.bloombergquint.com/business/aphria-tilray-announce-deal-to-create-biggest-cannabis-company
Guest:
Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel Investor
https://www.linkedin.com/in/katrina-glogowski-711a985/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 606 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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