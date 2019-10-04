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Democrats Now Using Their Children As Propaganda Pawns
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9 views • October 04, 2019
Fog City Midge is a lovely brave conservative with a passion for exposing the dark and hateful agenda of the left. Midge joins Owen to discuss her recent experience at an anti-Trump rally made up of mostly children. By the way, we’re currently running our biggest sale since Christmas! Get 50% off products with [double Patriot Points and free shipping](https://www.infowarsstore.com/?ims=xbwse&utm_campaign=BlackFridayComesEarly&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=BFCEundervideotext) during our Black Friday Comes Early Sale!
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