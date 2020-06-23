© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Peter Navarro admits China trade deal is 'over' in Fox News interview
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • June 23, 2020
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Trump delayed sanctions on China for the mass detention of Uighur Muslims out of fear it would jeopardize a trade deal with Beijing; reaction from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.