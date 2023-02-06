The Illuminati and Freemasonry

A couple of weeks ago, agitators among the protestors were instigating acts of violence and it seemed that our country was rapidly disintegrating. God has revealed that a world government is coming, but in order to bring the Antichrist to power, Satan needs chaos to usher in the Man of Sin who will use flattery to deceitfully rise up and take control of the world in a peaceful manner.

Accordingly, the Devil has a hidden cabal of men to destabilize nations. The Illuminati was founded by Adam Weishaupt in 1776, infiltrating Masonic lodges, effectively creating a global organization. The Illuminati was a subversive organization that even President George Washington recognized as nefarious and dangerous.

Most Freemasons have no clue there are high level members inside their vast organization who have been initiated into the Illuminati and are responsible for inciting the unrest we see in America today. This is not some demented conspiracy theory, but a fulfillment of biblical prophecy.

Sermon Outline: http://www.eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1761.pdf

06/21/2020 -- RLJ-1761

AMERICA IN TURMOIL

Part 2: Illuminati & Freemasonry

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm