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Fauci Is Now Blaming Farm Animals For Covid-19 - Ice Age Farmer {MIRROR}
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55 views • September 08, 2020
Anthony Fauci has published a paper blaming farming and ranching for pandemics.
He's jumping on the UN's Biodiversity agenda.
He's helping to set the stage for the new Senate Bill 4453, "Food Supply Protection Act of 2020," which codifies the Rockefeller Foundation's takeover of food.
After a year of predictive programming about the next deadly pandemic having its genesis in poultry farms, rumors now abound about a deliberate brucellosis infection of our food supply - this could accomplish a number of objectives in the technocratic, transhumanist takeover of food. #FoodWars.
DIY YOUR SANCTUARY... https://bit.ly/2R7nvs8
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He's jumping on the UN's Biodiversity agenda.
He's helping to set the stage for the new Senate Bill 4453, "Food Supply Protection Act of 2020," which codifies the Rockefeller Foundation's takeover of food.
After a year of predictive programming about the next deadly pandemic having its genesis in poultry farms, rumors now abound about a deliberate brucellosis infection of our food supply - this could accomplish a number of objectives in the technocratic, transhumanist takeover of food. #FoodWars.
DIY YOUR SANCTUARY... https://bit.ly/2R7nvs8
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
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