Del BigTree at the HighWire





Dec 16, 2022





Governor Ron DeSantis’ Vaccine Accountability Roundtable was a groundbreaking moment in the fight for medical freedom. While The HighWire celebrates certain impactful moments from the event, Del takes note of the pro-vaccine sentiment displayed during the forum toward childhood vaccines, and sends a clear message on where The HighWire stands after years of research on Vaccine Safety, Research, and Policy.





#MedicalFreedom #VaccineInjury #DoTheStudies #VaccineTruth





POSTED: December 16, 2022





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v210bv2-del-draws-the-line-on-childhood-vaccines.html