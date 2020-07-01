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"Was stimmt mit euch eigentlich nicht?"
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72 views • July 01, 2020
Fühle dich nicht angesprochen von dem Titel. Aber wenn ich dir sage, dass du diese Mini Doku so oft wie möglich teilen solltest, wirst du denken… warum? Du wirst es wissen, wenn du sie angesehen hast. Wenn du es dann dennoch nicht weißt, dann musst du zurück zu „LOS“. Was im Endeffekt bedeutet, dass du direkt ins Gefängnis gehst. In Monopoly Begriffen ausgedrückt. Wenn du verstehst, was ich damit sagen will . . .
Teilen, Verstehen !
Deutsch – HD 1920 x 1080 – Circa 7 Minuten.
Nur die Wahrheit macht uns frei !
Telegram:
https://t.me/ftaol
Teilen, Verstehen !
Deutsch – HD 1920 x 1080 – Circa 7 Minuten.
Nur die Wahrheit macht uns frei !
Telegram:
https://t.me/ftaol
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