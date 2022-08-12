RT





August 10, 2022





A pilot and a passenger have walked away completely unscathed following an emergency crash landing on a California highway, despite crashing into several cars and being set on fire. Andrew Cho and his business partner were forced to make the emergency landing after their plane suffered an unexplained engine failure. The descent seemed to be going well until the last second. ‘We were four to five feet in the air when the plane stalled completely and fell to the ground,’ said Cho. The plane clipped a car as it landed, putting the craft into a spin. As it careened across several lanes of traffic it caught fire, spilling flaming fuel across the highway.





Miraculously, Cho and his passenger, as well as the drivers on the highway, all emerged without any injuries. Local authorities praised Cho for his ‘good landing navigation’. The road remained closed for several hours while firefighters tackled the burning wreckage of the plane. An investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration is underway to determine the cause of the crash.





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fi247-pilot-and-passenger-miraculously-escape-fiery-highway-plane-crash.html



