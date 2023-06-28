The State of CMCS Fiscal Year 2023

More on our blog at this link:
https://cmcsmen.tumblr.com/post/721403013716180992/the-state-of-cmcs-fiscal-2023
Comment below or contact us here https://apostolate.cmcsmen.net/contactus
CMCSMen videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of fostering Catholic men in Chicagoland to grow in holiness and to make Jesus Christ the center of their lives. Together, we’re helping create a better world, with a practical way of evangelizing Catholic men young and old, and their families, of helping them to understand what the culture often rejects – how men and women should relate to one another in complementary ways and how important husbands and fathers are to children.
Visit our About page at the menu tab above, or to learn more or donate visit our site here https://apostolate.cmcsmen.net/cmcs
