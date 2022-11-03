Pandemic Amnesty: We Must Hold These Authoritarians Accountable.

The Atlantic published a piece titled “Let’s Declared a Pandemic Amnesty.” It was authored by Emily Oster, Professor of Economics and International and Public Affairs at Brown University, who wants forgiveness between “one another for what we did and said when we were in the dark about ''Covid''.

To say the response was an exceedingly robust rejection of her plea would be an understatement.