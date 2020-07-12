Face masks are a violation of OSHA regulations but right now OSHA refuses to protect workers

THERE IS NO NEW INFORMATION THAT ANYWHERE THAT SUGGESTS FORCING ENTIRE POPULATIONS TO WEAR FACE-MASKS IS NECESSARY OR HELPFUL WHEN IN FACT WEARING FACE-MASKS IS HARMFUL

Tammy K. Herrema Clark TRAINER FOR OSHA

Environmental hazards including pathogens

Strategic partner for United States Red Cross

Face Masks fall under the category of PPE Personal Protection Equipment

*This video does NOT discuss the facts that COVID TESTS are fake: 80% false results, many false positives, ever having a vaccine shot can cause to be positive, THERE IS NO TEST FOR COVID19, it is a test for antibodies that can be caused for many reasons.

CORRUPTED - CDC "guidelines" issued in March call anyone charged with filling out a death certificate to list COVID19 as cause of death if it is "believed" it might have been.

*It has been suggested since the beginning of this fake pandemic – that there should be a broader spectrum of medical providers in the "CONVID19 TASK FORCE" – but it would need to be REAL PROVIDERS NOT FAKE PROVIDERS LIKE FAUCI/BIRX/GATES – it would need to be people that are NOT INVESTED IN THE VACCINE/CONTACT TRACING/TESTING BUSINESS

*ALL THE CORRUPTED POLITICIANS ARE LYING CLAIMING THEY DO NOT NEED TO DO THEIR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE ORDERING BURDENSOME, ILLEGAL, INJURIOUS AND LIFE THREATENING "MANDATES" ON CITIZENS – THEY ARE WRONG – THEY CAN NOT ABDICATE THEIR OWN RESPONSIBILITY TO GOVERN AND PLACE OPPRESSIVE, INJURIOUS INTERFERENCE ON CITIZENS