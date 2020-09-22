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Ep 2112-6PM Twitter Suspends Pete Santilli For Citing U.S. Sedition Law In Tweet To CNN Reporter Who Threatened Violence
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7 views • September 22, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
SATURDAY - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link:             https://evault.video/view?l=2583780162 

Ep 2112-6PM Twitter Suspends Pete Santilli For Citing U.S. Sedition Law In Tweet To CNN Reporter Who Threatened Violence

On Sunday 9/20/2020 at approximately 2pm EST, Pete Santilli was suspended from Twitter for “Hateful content”.  Santilli tweeted a former CNN reporter Reza Azlan who sent out a tweet suggesting the left would burn the place down if President Trump replaced Ruth Bader Ginsburg.  Read the actual message that Santilli was asked to delete.  Essentially, Pete Santilli reported the message to the authorities and advised Reza Aslan to read the law regarding Sedition — U.S. Code 18 USC Section 2384 which calls for a 20 year prison sentence …  Even before Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had a chance to react publicly to the news, and before Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made crystal clear that “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate”, the left’s eruptions were off the charts cray cray.  Some threatened to either “shut down” the country or “burn the entire f*cking thing down.” Supposed “journalists” warned of riots. Others called for a “revolution.” Another said a Trump SCOTUS nomination needed to be stopped “at all costs.” McConnell’s address was shared on Twitter and a march commenced to his house:  If McConnell jams someone through, which he will, there will be riots.
SPECIAL GUEST:  Ricky Rebel is a Billboard Top 40 recording artist who has been signed with Michael Jackson’s MJJ custom label at Sony and Madonna’s Maverick label. He has toured with Britney Spears, shared stages with GRAMMY-winning and GRAMMY-nominated artists including Kesha, Mya, Patti Labelle and Colbie Caillat as well as performed throughout the USA, Japan, UK and at festivals including The Cannes Film Festival and SXSW. His “Boys & Sometimes Girls” hit (From “The Blue Album”) reached #28 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and “If You Were My Baby” (From “The New Alpha”) became a Billboard Top 40 hit.  In 2019, he walked the red carpet at the GRAMMY Awards, followed by an appearance the next morning on FOX & Friends, and ELLE magazine named him, as well as David Bowie and Madonna, to their Most Outrageous GRAMMYs Outfits in History list. Following the GRAMMYs, Ricky toured Japan for the “Champion” concert series including the Global Village Festival in Fukuoka. In Oita, Japan, a tea ceremony was held in his honor with Master Watanabe Tsutomu, the top tea master in Japan. When he returned to the USA, Ricky was invited to perform during the #DemandFreeSpeech Rally in front of the White House in Washington DC and the American Priority Festival at the Trump Doral in Miami with featured speakers including Donald Trump, Jr., and Sarah Sanders.  In 2020, Ricky is back in the studio in Los Angeles with GRAMMY-nominated producer and songwriter Gary Miller (David Bowie, Katie Perry, Cher, Kylie Minogue). In addition, he is a fashion contributor to Us Weekly, supported by MAC cosmetics and signed to Revry TV the world’s first LGBTQ streaming platform.  His Revry Original Documentary ‘”Rebels Only” was also nominated for Best Music Documentary at the Out Web Fest Awards.

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