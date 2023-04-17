https://gettr.com/post/p2ek3i2bb81

Ava说郭文贵自从2017年1月开始爆料中共高层信息开始之初，普通人因为没有类似的生活经历很难理解，但是中共内部尤其那些有良知的中共内部高层人士确能感同身受，他们很多后来成为爆料革命的背后推动者。因为郭文贵是他们唯一的希望。





Ava said that since Miles Guo started the Whistleblower Movement to expose the CCP’s high-level corruption information in January 2017, it was difficult for ordinary people to understand at the beginning because they did not have similar life experiences. But many high-level CCP members understand Miles' message, and they consider Miles Guo their only hope, which is also why they become the main force of the Whistleblower Movement since the beginning.





