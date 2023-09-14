Fr Lawrence Carney Live: The Secret of the Holy Face: The Devotion Destined to Save Society!

Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Sep 13, 2023
Live interview with Fr Lawrence Carney!
No longer attacking from without, the devil and his minions are now secretly laying siege from within the Holy Roman Catholic Church. But why is God allowing this? He loves to see souls heroically battle for the faith. In the nineteenth century, Venerable Leo Dupont said that Communists would one day enslave the world—that is, “close up their churches, and make them slaves of the state . . . unless reparation is done, unless men come before the Face of their Saviour to ask His forgiveness and His help!” From Fr Lawrence Carney's book: Secret of the Holy Face: The Devotion Destined to Save Society
