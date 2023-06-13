Ted Kaczynski - Psychology of Leftism & Technology and Freedom [2020 - Bob Doyle]

https://odysee.com/@bobdoyle:c/kaczynski-part-1-the-psychology-of:3 https://odysee.com/@bobdoyle:c/ted-kaczynski-technology-and-human:a
00:00:00 The Psychology of Leftism
00:08:31 Technology and Human Freedom
Ted Kaczynski did not only criticize industrial society, but also one of its major effects: Leftism. This video uses his analysis to deconstruct the psychology of contemporary leftism.
Ted Kaczynski argues that technological progress has severely restricted human freedom. How will this trend impact the future of industrial society and should we try to reverse this process?
