Ted Kaczynski - Psychology of Leftism & Technology and Freedom [2020 - Bob Doyle]
https://odysee.com/@bobdoyle:c/kaczynski-part-1-the-psychology-of:3 https://odysee.com/@bobdoyle:c/ted-kaczynski-technology-and-human:a

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hZUlwB4DRwQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Ge4I1isDsA


00:00:00 The Psychology of Leftism

00:08:31 Technology and Human Freedom


Ted Kaczynski did not only criticize industrial society, but also one of its major effects: Leftism. This video uses his analysis to deconstruct the psychology of contemporary leftism.


Ted Kaczynski argues that technological progress has severely restricted human freedom. How will this trend impact the future of industrial society and should we try to reverse this process?

terrorismamericafbisocietymathematicsciacommunismtechnologysocialismaigovernmentusatechtechnocracytranshumanismleftismpsychologymkultraitmathunabomberkaczynskiuncle ted

