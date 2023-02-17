https://gettr.com/post/p28lyzp5137

02/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 85: An old American couple were outraged at the CCP’s running dogs in America and believed we need to take down the CCP. They would like to study the flyers of truth the NFSC gave them and let their friends know about it. They thanked the NFSC for standing up against the evil CCP and those running dogs and black hands in America.





02/13/2023 对邪恶说不 第85天：一对美国老夫妻对中共在美国的走狗非常生气，认为我们需要推翻中共。他们会仔细研读新中国联邦给他们的真相的宣传页，并让他们的朋友知道这些真相。他们感谢新中国联邦敢于站出来对抗邪恶的中共和他们在美国的走狗和黑手。





