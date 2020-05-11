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Amparo Medina desenmascara a la ONU, charla en Universidad de Argentina en español.
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33 views • May 11, 2020
Amparo Medina, se inició en un grupo de izquierda radical, fue guerrillera, luchadora proaborto y exfuncionaria del Fondo de Población de las Naciones Unidas (UNFPA, por sus siglas en inglés). Comenzó a notar que todo lo que ella promocionaba, era parte de una plan siniestro y que estaba siendo utilizada como una herramienta de propaganda globalista. Actualmente, presidente de la Red Provida (Ecuador).
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