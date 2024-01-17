Create New Account
Iran strikes targets in Pakistan triggering condemnation from Islamabad
The Prisoner
Published Wednesday

Pakistan has condemned an alleged Iranian missile strike in the Balochistan province, claiming it caused civilian casualties. Tehran claimed the strike was against two strongholds of a Sunni militant group.

On the other hand there is this:

Iranian, Pakistani forces hold joint naval exercise in Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf

https://www.presstv.co.uk/Detail/2024/01/17/718373/Iran-Pakistan-stage-joint-naval-drills-Strait-Hormuz-Persian-Gulf

See Also :

Military Overview: IRGC Launched Massive Strikes On US, Israeli, ISIS Forces In Iraq And Syria

https://southfront.press/military-overview-irgc-launched-massive-strikes-on-us-israeli-isis-forces-in-iraq-and-syria/

Mirrored - RT

iranpakistanmissile strike

