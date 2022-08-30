What You Really Need to Know About Covid & the Vax

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This primer of Covid 19 & its so-called vaccine will help you understand what you need to know about what Covid 19 is, how mRNA vaccines work, how to treat Covid, and what to do once you've been jabbed. We'll also review the safety of the recommended CDC treatment protocols, the lack of informed consent and the risks taken by those who take the Covid 19 vaccines.