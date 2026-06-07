FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 9:6-7– I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL, 20260606

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





The CEPHER:





Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5!

Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me!





Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HAMASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.





My Heavenly Father, the I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH, Prophet Isaiah, prophesied about 700 years before the birth of Your Begotten SON that:





6 For unto us a Child is born, unto us a SON is given: and the government shall be upon His shoulder: and His Name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, EL GIBBOR, The Mighty YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, The Savior, and HAMASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.





7 Of the increase of His Government, Peace, and Salvation, there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon His Kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even forever. The zeal of the YAHUAH TZEVA’OTH (The LORD of Hosts) will perform this. Amen!





(Isaiah 9:6-7 personalized KJV).