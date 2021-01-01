ΠΩΣ Ο ΤΖΟ ΜΠΑΪΝΤΕΝ ΞΕΠΛΕΝΕ ΧΡΗΜΑΤΑ ΜΕΣΩ ΤΗΣ ΕΤΑΙΡΕΙΑΣ ΤΟΥ.

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293 views • January 01, 2021
Αυτός ο ερευνητής περιγράφει ακριβώς πώς το έκανε. Ποιοί τους βοήθησαν να κάνουν όλα αυτά.
Υπάρχει η φωνή του Joe Biden στην κασέτα. Είναι ένοχος, αλλά το γνωρίζαμε ήδη. Αυτό σημαίνει ότι ο κλώνος του Joe Biden θα συλληφθεί.
Υπάρχει η φωνή του Joe Biden στην κασέτα. Είναι ένοχος, αλλά το γνωρίζαμε ήδη. Αυτό σημαίνει ότι ο κλώνος του Joe Biden θα συλληφθεί.
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