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035 Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis Encyclical 2020 -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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11 views • September 28, 2021
In Episode 35 the new encyclical “Fratelli Tutti” by Pope Francis is discussed.
Is this encyclical setting the stage for what is to come?
Is it getting rid of your individuality for the sake of the common good?
Does it do away with private property for redistribution of wealth among the poor?
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...
Links for further study:
Encyclical Letter “Fratelli Tutti” of Pope Francis on Fraternity And Social Friendship
http://www.vatican.va/content/frances...
Ecclesiastical Megalomania by John W. Robbins
http://www.trinityfoundation.org/PDF/...
“Rerum Novarum” encyclical of pope leo xiii on capital and labor
http://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xii...
They Have Made Void Thy Law
https://youtu.be/l_b9asehujE
#WalterVeith #Prophecy #FratelliTutti #PopeFrancis #Encyclical #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Is this encyclical setting the stage for what is to come?
Is it getting rid of your individuality for the sake of the common good?
Does it do away with private property for redistribution of wealth among the poor?
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...
Links for further study:
Encyclical Letter “Fratelli Tutti” of Pope Francis on Fraternity And Social Friendship
http://www.vatican.va/content/frances...
Ecclesiastical Megalomania by John W. Robbins
http://www.trinityfoundation.org/PDF/...
“Rerum Novarum” encyclical of pope leo xiii on capital and labor
http://www.vatican.va/content/leo-xii...
They Have Made Void Thy Law
https://youtu.be/l_b9asehujE
#WalterVeith #Prophecy #FratelliTutti #PopeFrancis #Encyclical #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
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