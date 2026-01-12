© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GEORGE KITTLE Achilles Tear! Carted Off BUT 49ers Beat Eagles 🏥
0
14 views • 1 day ago
https://www.newsplusglobe.com/
San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle suffers Achilles tear Q2 playoffs vs Eagles Jan 11, 2026. Carted off but team channels his energy for gritty win. Shanahan confirms full rupture. 5x Pro Bowler faces long rehab. NFL injury curse continues?
#GeorgeKittle #49ers #AchillesTear #NinersWin #NFLPlayoffs #SFvsPHI #KittleInjury
