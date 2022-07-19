Satellite Images: The CCP Is Using Japanese Planes and U.S. Warships Models As Missile Training Targets

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https://gnews.org/post/pvrm498a
07/17/2022 Nikkei reports that Planet Labs’ Satellite images show that the Chinese military destroyed an object in the Xinjiang desert that is very similar in shape to a Japanese plane. In addition to the Japanese aircraft model found, satellite images from Xinjiang’s desert show that experts discovered some objects shaped like American warships