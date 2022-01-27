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Postal Service Never Stops Harassing Same Girl. Military Intel / Infragard Op?
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265 views • January 27, 2022
It appears this girl is still being harassed by postal service shown here on this channel https://www.brighteon.com/34cfc3e3-5ddc-4d3b-b450-fd2af90d3f2a
. Appears they like to meet targets at the same intersection time and time again. Looks normal to others, but target becomes sensitized. .
. Appears they like to meet targets at the same intersection time and time again. Looks normal to others, but target becomes sensitized. .
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