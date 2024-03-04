3/3/2024
Colossians 3:8-11 How To Be Spiritually Dressed
Intro: We put off old clothes when we want to look our best. We put on things that make us reflect dignity, beauty, honor and respect. And the way we look should reflect love and respect for our family, our friends and our community. We as a church are in the greatest community in the world. A community of believers in Jesus Christ who are seeking to bring glory and honor to Him and love and respect to each other. So we know how to dress physically but how do we dress spiritually. What do we put on for Christ? Christ tells us what to put off and things to put on as we dress ourselves spiritually.
