Settler Attack Injuries Reported, Vehicles Torched

A number of Palestinians were injured in an attack by Zionist colonists on the town of Sinjil, north of Ramallah.During the attack, the colonists burned 4 cars and destroyed two houses.
Interview: Mohammed foahaa
Reporting: mohammad Somrain
Filmed: 21/01/2025
