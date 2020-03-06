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2011 Candidates Ron Paul and Jon Huntsman dump on Donald Trump’s invite to GOP debate
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24 views • March 06, 2020
Ron Paul wanted to end the ENSLAVING CRIMINAL TOOL the: "Federal Reserve System" = 322 (Francis Bacon), and for that he's was called a clown by Cabal Puppet "then businessman" Donald Trump. LOL

News Link: https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ron-paul-jon-huntsman-dump-donald-trump-invite-gop-debate-article-1.986565

Donald Trump moderating a debate is a step too far for Rep. Ron Paul, who slammed his fellow presidential candidates for kissing up to the brash New York developer.

"I don't quite understand the marching to his office," Paul said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union." "I didn't realize he had the ability to lay on hands and anoint people."

Trump, who spent a few weeks topping the GOP polls thanks to his birtherism grandstanding, has seen a parade of candidates - all but Paul and former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman - travel to New York to kiss his ring in hopes of an endorsement.

The latest supplicant is former House speaker and newly-minted front-runner Newt Gingrich, who is supposed to meet with Trump on Monday. Even the sober Mitt Romney came to pay respects, though he avoided being photographed with Trump.

Now that Trump is moderating a Dec. 27 Newsmax debate, the candidates must choose between turning the primary into even more of a TV reality show - or angering Trump by declining.

Paul and Huntsman were quick to say no way to Newsmax, an influential right-wing news site.

The Donald slammed them both Sunday, calling them pikers.

"Few people take Ron Paul seriously and many of his views and presentation make him a clown-like candidate," Trump said in a statement to the Daily News.

"I am glad he and Jon Huntsman, who has inconsequential poll numbers or a chance of winning, will not be attending the debate and wasting the time of the viewers," Trump said.

Trump was quick to note that his own poll numbers were better than Paul's. Trump hit 26% in the spring before his numbers collapsed. Paul is at 18% in Iowa.

Gingrich - who has his own reputation as a showboater - is so far the only one to accept the Newsmax invite.

"I would want to go just for the entertainment value," Gingrich said, according to Forbes. "I can't imagine what a debate hosted by Donald Trump would be like."

The Kennedy Center Honors, one of Washington's most elegant evenings, was taped Sunday for broadcast Dec. 27 - the same night as the Trump debate.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

More at: https://www.forum.truthernetwork.com/index.php?topic=84.0
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politicsron pauldonald trumpend the fed2011jon huntsmangop debate
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