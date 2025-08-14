BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why & how the Federal Reserve System & the income tax scam were both created in 1913 to enslave you
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
108 followers
Follow
31 views • 1 day ago

The privately owned Federal Reserve Banking System was created in 1913 and granted the big banks the power to fraudulently create money out of thin air to lend to the Federal Government and the American People in 1913.

In 1913 the 16th Amendment of the US Constitution was also allegedly ratified to allow the Federal Government to enslave you and take a part of the fruits of your labor so that the Federal Government can pay the 6% interest on the loans that the International Banksters were now going to make to the Federal Government in gold.

In this presentation you will not only how and why this was done, but what YOU can do to stop being a slave of these international Banksters and free America of these criminals clutches at the same time.

For over 29 years, Freedom Law School has helped thousands of Americans lawfully break free from IRS control. With our 100% guarantee against civil and criminal tax prosecutions, there’s never been a better time to learn the truth.

Start your journey to income tax freedom today at FreedomLawSchool.org.


