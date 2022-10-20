================(world orders review)

================

CDC Passes Initial VOTE (15-0) for COVID "Vaccine" for CHILDREN Including 6-Month-Old Babies !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/k82pMBrFy8i2/ [SHARE]

------------------------

What PASSES as 'SCIENCE' These Days from so called 'IMMINENT DOKTORS' is 'PURE CLOWN' !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/g2qpvWFCtQxs/ [SHARE]

================

(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

================

(source) Possumkicker https://www.bitchute.com/video/zHLB3keT5N4Y/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hello-all-despicables-in-flyover-county/

CDC voted unanimously 15-0 (traitors) today to implement vaccine mandates for children to go to school. Again: the ones who voted to force your children to be the subject of this experiment were not themselves voted in to their position by the People of the United States.

================

"Today the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met to discuss and vote on whether or not to add the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna to the list of recommended childhood vaccines for children six months and older. In a unanimous vote, the ACIP approved the addition. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still under emergency use authorization (EUA), making their consideration and approval for inclusion on the Vaccines for Children (VFC) schedule unprecedented."





https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2022/10/19/breaking-cdc-advisory-committee-votes-unanimously-to-add-covid-19-vaccines-to-the-vaccines-for-children-list-childrens-schedule-n1638343

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/planning/children.html

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/cdc-panel-votes-15-0-to-add-covid-shots-on-child-vaccine-schedule/

================

The INTERNATIONAL De-POPULATION SYSTEM Explained

(Kevin Galalae) https://www.bitchute.com/video/QTrvp2vgCyGG/

THE PSYCHOLOGY OF CONOLOGY (Alan Watt)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/1mbnaSbKKFGU/





Mexico [(GO)! BACK TO SCHOOL] 2 YOUNG GIRLS COLLAPSE at Ceremony

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JsHnUTzUxpnn/

CDC Blows Away C19 Injection Testing. Treat It Like The FLU. '

'cause Flu Vax Also Isn't Tested..!' INJECTION NORMALIZATION !

https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHkqIGY3PV6f/

SADS “SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” SOLVED #COVIDBC

('DE-BAFFLING') https://www.bitchute.com/video/nKCzb1goyOs1/

“SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME” = COV-ID 'VAX' Injury

but 'DOCTORS' (SADS) Remain "BAFFLED" ?

https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9ZrckFj79KO/

JABBERED 01 ! #VAXXED MATTERS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/a8LcgEx8KTJy/

SAUDI AMBASSADOR suffers 'SUDDEN' DEATH Collapse during Cairo SPEECH

https://www.bitchute.com/video/YgGR9R87Vuu1/

VAX-SADS Won't Stop / NEXT PHASE Plandemic Preparations

#ASRV: AUTOMATIC SADS RECOVERY VEHICLE

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zxvKQP6J9vGV/

'COV-ID INJECTS' 'EXCESS DEATHS' Rising 5 Months after 'WINTER BOOSTERS'

(expose-news / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/vpSuauOFN8Lc/

Confidential PFIZER Docs REVEAL Covid-19 'VACCINATION'

is going to 'LEAD TO DEPOPULATION'

https://www.bitchute.com/video/M0yn7dYRnUBu/

CHILDREN'S Risk of DEATH Up Between 8100% & 30,200% After Covid-19 VaX

(UK-GOV-ONS Data Confirms) https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQJBXRJRm50I/

SHOCKING – At least 77K DEAD & 7.3M INJURED due to COV-ID INJECT

UK, USA, EU; AU (OFFICIAL Figures @ Only 1-10% Report Rate)

(expose-news / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bTaW9QLR34wO/

On the PFIZER 'Vaccine' DOC DUMP Review (The MIND MELTING)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jvji4CE5c8Fm/

COV-ID 'VACCINE' and the PFIZER SECRET REPORT [It's a Bombshell Release]

(Prof. M. Chossudovsky) https://www.bitchute.com/video/GHYpwbSxfyUT/

Doctors ‘BAFFLED’ by Sudden Uptick in “SUDDEN ADULT DEATH SYNDROME”

(Expose-News / tangentopolis) https://www.bitchute.com/video/m9ZrckFj79KO/





Shared from and subscribe to:

tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/



