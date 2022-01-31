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The Lions Gate will provide the tsunami of High Frequency energy that will activate these transformations and lift you into the New Earths higher timeline. The new paradigm of peace and Love
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82 views • January 31, 2022
SpecialQForces, [1/30/2022 2:59 PM]
[Forwarded from Intergalactic SpaceForce - Galactic Federation –Special Command]
💫✨🌟LIONSGATE🌈☄️🌟
8.8.21 - it was as lteady a BLAST - more to come
The Lions Gate will provide the tsunami of High Frequency energy that will activate these transformations and lift you into the New Earths higher timeline.
Are you ready to move into the new paradigm of peace and Love
Be prepared, it will be quite an Experience!
#SpaceForce #EarthAlliance #GalacticFederation #SempreSupra
🤜🏻❤️ #WWG1WGA ❤️🤛🏻
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
@Q17_Awakening
supported by
@SpaceForceGalacticFederation
[Forwarded from Intergalactic SpaceForce - Galactic Federation –Special Command]
💫✨🌟LIONSGATE🌈☄️🌟
8.8.21 - it was as lteady a BLAST - more to come
The Lions Gate will provide the tsunami of High Frequency energy that will activate these transformations and lift you into the New Earths higher timeline.
Are you ready to move into the new paradigm of peace and Love
Be prepared, it will be quite an Experience!
#SpaceForce #EarthAlliance #GalacticFederation #SempreSupra
🤜🏻❤️ #WWG1WGA ❤️🤛🏻
⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Q ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
@Q17_Awakening
supported by
@SpaceForceGalacticFederation
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