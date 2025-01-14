RFK Jr. Explains How China Became A Majority Stakeholder In The U.S. Pork Industry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yes, China has become a majority stakeholder in the U.S. pork industry
after acquiring and consolidating many private pork farms in America. Robert Kennedy Jr. reveals the coercive sale of private pork farms,
their subsequent consolidation, and acquisition by Chinese entities.
China now holds a commanding majority stake in the U.S. pork industry, a
concerning fact many Americans are unaware of. The bottom line is, our traitorous politicians and corporations profit from selling our private industries and ultimately our freedom.