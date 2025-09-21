Charlie Kirks Memorial: Musk posts from nearly packed State Farm Stadium in Arizona - 'Honored to be Here'

Musk posts from nearly packed State Farm Stadium in Arizona - 'Honored to be Here'

Adding: The speaker lineup for the “Charlie Kirk Memorial” in Arizona today is basically the Trump administration and Junior. Here's the full list:

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to speak, as well as other White House officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Other speakers will include Donald Trump Jr., Tucker Carlson, Stephen Miller and Sergio Gor. Singers Lee Greenwood and Steve Amerson will perform.