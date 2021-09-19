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Live in 5D & 500+ LOC Energy Field | Clayten Stedmann & Jeffrey Stegman: Merkaba Chakras Podcast #45
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2 views • September 19, 2021
Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we discuss how to make your home, cell phone, and any inanimate object resonate at a 500+ or higher level of consciousness according to Dr. David R. Hawkin’s Map of Consciousness students and engineers, Clayten Stedmann and Jeffrey Stegman. These two gentlemen found a way to create technology that sends higher levels of consciousness to clients all over the world, which benefits every sentient being within a 300 feet radius. Clayten and Jeffrey, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!
Questions:
1. Before we get into your fascinating work, can you tell us how you got into it in the 1st place? Clayten (student of Dr. Hawkins)? Jeffrey?
2. What is FLFE's technology and how does it create a healthy energy field for people? Why do some people like my family feel no difference? Whereas, I’ve been told by some people that they discontinued the subscription because it was making them ill or negative things in their life started to crop up. Why the difference?
3. What do the research findings from FLFE vs. non-FLFE show about the positive effects of high resonance fields in the user's environment? Let me show you a picture of my houseplants since I subscribed.
4. If the user's LOC or their environment is very low in the LOC, will your high energy field raise them to that level or will it adjust to an equilibrium?
5. What effects does FLFE have if someone lives at or near a natural magnetic portal point on Earth? Have you ever measured the LOC at megalithic sites such as pyramids and Stonehenge?
6. Why does the cellphone service go up to a LOC of 590? Whereas, the home LOC goes to 560?
7. How do you send the energy to an object like a ring to make it resonate at a 590+ LOC? Once charged, does it need maintenance surges?
8. Why are the LOC bursts up to 650 in some cases only last up to 5-30mins long?
9. Have your company tested the LOC to go any higher than 650 LOC?
10. Have you asked how many people in the world exist at 600, 700, 800, etc. LOC? I’m a baby with pain. So, since according to Dr. Hawkins it requires a lot of pain to be 1,000 LOC, I’ll wait till I become spirit again to power up to infinity. However, I’m familiar with all of Dr. Hawkins's video lectures and books. I recall he did say that the human nervous system is being upgraded to hold more energy without the added pain in the body. He coined this branch out of humanity, homo-spiritus. He also found that there are multiple realities for some people. What are your thoughts on these calibrations in his work?
11. A lot of people who listen to this podcast are very high LOC and working to build a 5D world through creating healing centers, organic farms, energy healing practices, and many creative professionals. What last message do you want to let them know?
For more information about FLFE’s offerings, please visit their company website: https://www.flfe.net/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
Questions:
1. Before we get into your fascinating work, can you tell us how you got into it in the 1st place? Clayten (student of Dr. Hawkins)? Jeffrey?
2. What is FLFE's technology and how does it create a healthy energy field for people? Why do some people like my family feel no difference? Whereas, I’ve been told by some people that they discontinued the subscription because it was making them ill or negative things in their life started to crop up. Why the difference?
3. What do the research findings from FLFE vs. non-FLFE show about the positive effects of high resonance fields in the user's environment? Let me show you a picture of my houseplants since I subscribed.
4. If the user's LOC or their environment is very low in the LOC, will your high energy field raise them to that level or will it adjust to an equilibrium?
5. What effects does FLFE have if someone lives at or near a natural magnetic portal point on Earth? Have you ever measured the LOC at megalithic sites such as pyramids and Stonehenge?
6. Why does the cellphone service go up to a LOC of 590? Whereas, the home LOC goes to 560?
7. How do you send the energy to an object like a ring to make it resonate at a 590+ LOC? Once charged, does it need maintenance surges?
8. Why are the LOC bursts up to 650 in some cases only last up to 5-30mins long?
9. Have your company tested the LOC to go any higher than 650 LOC?
10. Have you asked how many people in the world exist at 600, 700, 800, etc. LOC? I’m a baby with pain. So, since according to Dr. Hawkins it requires a lot of pain to be 1,000 LOC, I’ll wait till I become spirit again to power up to infinity. However, I’m familiar with all of Dr. Hawkins's video lectures and books. I recall he did say that the human nervous system is being upgraded to hold more energy without the added pain in the body. He coined this branch out of humanity, homo-spiritus. He also found that there are multiple realities for some people. What are your thoughts on these calibrations in his work?
11. A lot of people who listen to this podcast are very high LOC and working to build a 5D world through creating healing centers, organic farms, energy healing practices, and many creative professionals. What last message do you want to let them know?
For more information about FLFE’s offerings, please visit their company website: https://www.flfe.net/
To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/
Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/
Creative software subscriptions provided by:
https://www.canva.com/
https://pixabay.com/
https://animoto.com/
https://www.veed.io/
https://www.movavi.com/
https://anchor.fm/
https://www.fiverr.com/
https://zoom.us/
https://grammarly.com/
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