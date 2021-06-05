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Ground Yourself Let The Earth Heal You.
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84 views • June 05, 2021
Does this really work? Its an interesting idea, I do remember when as kids we were always walking around bare feet, never thinking that it might be therapeutic for us, with the exception of toughening up our feet. Let the viewer to decide for his her herself.
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