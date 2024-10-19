BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson Miranda Devine: Joe Biden’s Secret Contempt for Kamala, and Whether Hunter Will Ever Face Justice
46 views • 6 months ago

Tucker Carlson

Miranda Devine: Joe Biden’s Secret Contempt for Kamala, and Whether Hunter Will Ever Face Justice
Duration: 2:00:08


You may have forgotten just how corrupt the Biden administration is. Miranda Devine is the world’s expert on the subject.

(0:22) Zelenskyy Campaigning for Kamala Harris
(5:43) The Blob Owns The Presidency
(11:30) How The Blob Is Using Ukraine to Push Transgender Ideology
(20:28) Hunter Biden’s Laptop
(29:27) Donald Trump vs. The Blob
(36:31) Barack Obama’s Role in Joe Biden’s Corruption
(38:43) The Alliance Between Spies and Journalists
(49:32) Who’s Running the Country?
(59:07) Elon Musk vs. The Blob
(1:11:11) How Will History Remember Biden?
(1:19:39) Why Miranda Devine Changed Her Mind About Biden
(1:29:43) What Role Does “Dr. Jill” Play in Biden’s Corruption?
(1:32:39) Does Biden Have Any Real Core Beliefs?
(1:39:08) Where Did Biden Get All His Money?
(1:42:50) Will Hunter Biden Be Pardoned?
(1:45:32) The CIA, Anthony Fauci, and the Wuhan Lab
(1:51:43) Hunter Biden Whistleblowers Facing Jail

