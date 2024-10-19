© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson
Miranda Devine: Joe Biden’s Secret Contempt for Kamala, and Whether Hunter Will Ever Face Justice
Duration: 2:00:08
You may have forgotten just how corrupt the Biden administration is. Miranda Devine is the world’s expert on the subject.
(0:22) Zelenskyy Campaigning for Kamala Harris
(5:43) The Blob Owns The Presidency
(11:30) How The Blob Is Using Ukraine to Push Transgender Ideology
(20:28) Hunter Biden’s Laptop
(29:27) Donald Trump vs. The Blob
(36:31) Barack Obama’s Role in Joe Biden’s Corruption
(38:43) The Alliance Between Spies and Journalists
(49:32) Who’s Running the Country?
(59:07) Elon Musk vs. The Blob
(1:11:11) How Will History Remember Biden?
(1:19:39) Why Miranda Devine Changed Her Mind About Biden
(1:29:43) What Role Does “Dr. Jill” Play in Biden’s Corruption?
(1:32:39) Does Biden Have Any Real Core Beliefs?
(1:39:08) Where Did Biden Get All His Money?
(1:42:50) Will Hunter Biden Be Pardoned?
(1:45:32) The CIA, Anthony Fauci, and the Wuhan Lab
(1:51:43) Hunter Biden Whistleblowers Facing Jail
Includes paid partnerships.