80 Dead Canadian Doctors Who Died Suddenly or Unexpectedly Deaths

摘要：Dr.William Makis updated his previous post on 32 young Canadian doctor sudden deaths. Now he and his team found 80 deaths. Their analysis shows that Canadian doctor deaths under age 50 in 2022 will be 2-fold higher compared to 2019-2020 average. Shockingly, under age 40 are five-fold higher, under age 30 are eight-fold higher in 2022 compared to the 2019-2020 average. Dr. Makis wrote a letter again to CMA Presidents call for an immediate halt to all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Canadian healthcare.





