Operation Vampire Killer Part 2
Operation Vampire Killer
Published 14 hours ago

This police, military, first responder oriented video is drrived from the book Operation Vampire Killer 2021which was updated from the original in the late 1990's wit permission from the authors.  This part 2 segment details some important history of our Republic.

freedommilitarypolicehistoryvampirerepublicfirst responder

