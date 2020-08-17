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Doctors for Truth Expose Covid Lies -- Press Conference in Spain -- July 25, 2020
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55 views • August 17, 2020
Mirrored video.
Originally filmed by Numedia Oficial. Source video for this translation was deleted by YouTube along with the channel that shared their work.
See more at: https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/08/17/hundreds-of-international-doctors-thousands-of-supporters-join-forces-denouncing-the-covid-narrative-as-a-lie-that-is-seriously-harming-humanity
Originally filmed by Numedia Oficial. Source video for this translation was deleted by YouTube along with the channel that shared their work.
See more at: https://truthcomestolight.com/2020/08/17/hundreds-of-international-doctors-thousands-of-supporters-join-forces-denouncing-the-covid-narrative-as-a-lie-that-is-seriously-harming-humanity
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